Boost Your Immunity With This Quick And Easy Turmeric-Ginger And Kale Curry

The outbreak of Coronavirus has definitely led to a health risk globally. With it being declared pandemic, several countries have turned to a complete lockdown with the governments appealing the public to stay home to self-quarantine. This coupled with the season change could be an overwhelming affair for many, especially those who doesn't have a strong immunity to ward off infections. Doctors and health experts have repeatedly advised to focus on building a strong immunity, absence of which can lead to serious infections. And if you are wondering how to boost immunity, the answer lies in some of the ingredients right inside your kitchen.





Turmeric and ginger are known to be two of the most popular ingredients to boost immunity. While haldi or turmeric is packed with properties that are of great use for health, immunity and skin, ginger is a herb that could come handy to fight inflammation or cold and nausea. Besides these you can also turn to veggies like kale that is rich in Vitamin C, which helps the body get rid of free radicals that damage cells and tissues leading to inflammatory responses.





Benefits of Ginger

Ginger is popular to boost digestion and has several anti-inflammatory properties due to which it is used as a traditional remedy to fight cold and nausea. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, the volatile oils present in ginger have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and even menstrual pains.

Benefits of Turmeric

Turmeric comes loaded with a compound called curcumin who's antioxidant activities is said to reduce oxidative stress. It is also responsible for haldi's incredible anti-inflammatory properties that relieve from various health problems.





Benefits of Kale

According to Dr. Rupali Datta, besides being a rich source of Vitamin C, Kale has antioxidants which are important in scavenging free radicals that cause a metabolic problem called oxidative stress. A close cousin of wild cabbage, kale fights inflammation that can lead to a number of health problems.





With so many wonderful benefits of turmeric, ginger and kale combined, you must be wondering how to include them all. Fret not, we've got you covered! Ginger, Turmeric, Tofu And Kale Curry is an excellent way to reap in all the goodness of these wonder ingredients. A paste of ginger, garlic and turmeric sautéed with curry leaves and cooked in coconut milk along with kale and tofu makes for this delicious, quick and easy dish that you won't be able to resist!





Find the recipe of ginger, turmeric, tofu and kale recipe here, try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.








