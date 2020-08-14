This Tiranga Pulao can make your Independence Day celebrations a whole lot interesting

We are all set to celebrate the 74th Independence Day on 15th August 2020. India gained independence from the British colonial rule in the year 1947 and we have come a long way ever since. As we stand tall and proud of the nation that has braved and fought so much in all these years, we are feeling particularly patriotic today, since this time around, celebrations would be a tad different. Very few people are taking part in mass gatherings and flag hoisting ceremonies this year due to the pandemic situation, hence it is upon us to make the festival a joyous and memorable one for us- whilst practicing all necessary precautions.





Independence Day Special: How To Make 3-Layered Tiranga Pulao At Home





(Also Read: Independence Day 2020: 7 Best Tricolour Recipes You Should Try )

We have just the right recipe that could cheer you up. This Tiranga Pulao can make your Independence Day celebrations a whole lot interesting. 'Tiranga', as we all know, refers to the three colours of our national flag; saffron, white and green. And in this pulao you will find all the three colours, making it not only a yummy bit also a picture perfect treat for the day!





The best part about this pulao is that it is made with natural ingredients. Yes, you heard us! You can safely give this to your children as it contains to additional food colours. Ingredients like turmeric powder, tomato puree and spinach paste do the trick here. And you are bound to be amazed by the results. Another crucial aspect of this rice dish is the layering, which is also very easy to do. Since you to put together three layers, it is advisable to do the layering soon after you cook it and rice is slightly moist. This way it stays firm in one place and does not scatter here and there.





Here is the full recipe of Tiranga Pulao. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.













