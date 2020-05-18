6 Quick Potato-Based Snacks You Can Try In Lockdown

SEARCH
We bring to you seven delicious and quick snacks you can prepare at your house during this period, with a handful of potatoes. These recipes are not too complex, and are ideal for a casual laid-back evening.

May 18, 2020

Cooking is one skill a lot of us are trying to master at home

As you would know, the nationwide lockdown has been extended yet again. The precautionary move has been taken to spread the coronavirus infection that currently afflicts millions of people across the world. Since a lot of us are working from home now, it is a good idea to hone some skills you have always envied people for, right? Cooking is one such skill a lot of us are trying to master at home these days, given we cannot step out to dine at our favourite restaurants as yet. And when it comes to cooking in India, there is no way you can rule out the importance of the ubiquitous potato. We bring to you seven delicious and quick snacks you can prepare at your house during this period, with a handful of potatoes. These recipes are not too complex, and are ideal for a casual laid-back evening.

Lockdown Recipes: 6 Quick Potato Snacks You Can Try At Home:

1. Aloo Chaat

Crispy fried cubes of potatoes in a chunk of masalas - how can you possibly go wrong with that, right? Try this Delhi-special delicacy at home and have a toothsome affair. Click here for the recipe.

2. Honey Chilly Potato

You saw this coming, didn't you? This Indo-Chinese appertiser has found fans across the country, and you would be surprised to know how easy it is to make at home! Brace yourself for a burst of all things eclectic, saucy and lip-smacking. Click here for the recipe.

3. Aloo Tikki

Let's admit it, among all things, we do miss our occasional strolls to chaatwallahs a fair amount. If you are on the same boat as us, this crispy and greasy aloo tikki is sure to be the highlight of your day. Serve with a smattering of chutney and spices and you are good to go. Click here for the recipe.

4. Batata Vada

The Maharashtrian stuffed potato snack is a wholesome fare you would not want t miss. Mashed potato mix, encased within a crispy flour exterior- batata vada brings together a variety of flavours and textures. Click here for the recipe.

5. Aloo Ke Gutke

This fiery Kumaoni dish is fried in mustard oil, seasoned with red fried chillies, coriander leaves and other spices. You can pair it with any accompaniment of your choice, you can also include it as part of your mains. Click here for the recipe.


6. Bharwan Aloo

What happens when you combine the goodness of paneer, raw mango, potatoes, and choice spices? An explosion of mouth-watering flavours! This stuffed potato delicacy is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults alike. Click here for the recipe.

Try these recipes at home and let us know which ones you liked the best.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

