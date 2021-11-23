One can never go wrong with chicken curry. This is one dish that is perfect for all occasions. Whenever we want to celebrate, our meals are incomplete without a chicken curry. If we are looking for comfort food, then a delicious chicken curry can soothe our heart and our belly! From North Indian classics like butter chicken and chicken tikka masala to South Indian delicacies like chicken stew and Andhra chicken curry, chicken curry comes in a variety of flavours that excite the taste buds. Our love of chicken curry has made us find another delicious and wholesome chicken curry that will become your new favourite - makhmali murgh.





The name of this chicken curry itself explains how delicious it is. The curry gives you smooth and velvety gravy that will make the chicken melt in your mouth. Pair this wholesome curry with tandoori rotis and you have a party on your plate.

This chicken curry tastes great with rice and roti.

How To Make Makhmali Murgh| Makhmali Murgh Recipe:

Create a chicken broth by boiling the meat in water till it is cooked through. Once it is done, remove the chicken pieces and mix the chicken broth in milk. Keep the milk broth aside.





Heat ghee in a heavy bottom pan. Saute jeera and peppercorns. Once they splutter, add onions, ginger and garlic. Saute till the onions are transparent. Add coriander powder, tomato puree, salt, green chillies and chicken. Pour in the milk stock and bring it to a bowl. Add some cornflour mixture to thicken the gravy.





Mix in the tomatoes, vinegar, sugar and half the coriander leaves. Serve hot garnished with the rest of the coriander leaves.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Makhmali Murgh.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this delicious chicken curry at home and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.









