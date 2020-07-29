Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Green Chilli <i>Raita</i> At Home

You do not even need many exotic ingredients to make this raita

Raita is often an underrated player in every quintessential Indian spread. The talking points are either the biryani or the amazing shahi paneer or the restaurant-like naans - seldom do you have much to say about raita that has helped elevate the meal experience for you in so many ways. Raita is a popular side dish made by beating yogurt with select spices, herbs and/or vegetables.





There are many different kinds of raita, which is proof that this country is collectively obsessed with the yogurt dish. One cannot possibly imagine an Indian fare without it. It helps complement the rich and often spicy Indian dishes. Raita is often paired with rice dishes like biryani and pulao.

Since there are so many ways you can prepare your raita, it would be a crime to stick to the usual recipes. If you want to put up a great show, you have to up your game with some fresh and new recipes.





This green chilli raita is one crackling recipe that is sure to be a crowd-puller. Super easy to put together, this raita is the fiery element that'll give your spread that extra kick. You do not even need many exotic ingredients to make it. All you need is a bowl of dahi, finely chopped green chillies, a pinch of salt and a hint of red chilly powder. Spruce it up with some fresh coriander leaves.

Here is a step-by-step recipe of how to make the green chilli raita.





