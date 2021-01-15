Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick And Easy Urad Dal At Home (Recipe Inside)

Urad dal is used extensively in preparing dosa, papad and vada as well.

Highlights Dal is one of the most comforting dishes in the Indian cuisine

Urad dal is quick, easy and delicious

Here is how you can make urad dal easily at home

If there's anything in the Indian cuisine that is comforting, healthy, easy to cook and delicious all at the same time, it has to be a bowl of dal. Replete with nutrients (including protein), dal is one dish that not only makes an Indian thali complete but has also made the world swoon over it. While moong dal is one of the most popular ones, the simple urad dal (split black gram) is not far behind when it comes to balancing healthy and tasty together.





Brimming with protein, fat and carbohydrates, urad dal is known to be one of the richest sources of vitamin B as well. Besides that, the humble lentil is rich in iron folic acid, calcium, magnesium and potassium too. As per health experts, urad dal has many health benefits, including improving digestion, protecting heart health, bone health, improving skin health and managing diabetes among others. And it doesn't disappoint when it comes to its culinary uses because besides a bowl full of comforting dal, this lentil is used extensively in preparing dosa, papad and vada.





(Also Read: Urad Dal For Health: 8 Benefits Of Including Split Back Gram In Your Diet)

Urad dal has many health benefits.





But if you are the one who loves your plate of simple dal paired rice or roti, we have a quick and easy urad dal recipe to begin with. You can make this dal under an hour with simple, easily-available ingredients. All you need to do is soak urad dal for about 15 minutes, fry it in some ghee, cook with spices, including cumin seeds, red chillies, garlic, ginger, onion, chilli powder, top with coriander leaves and serve hot! Yes, that is all!





Find the full recipe of dhuli urad dal here.





Promoted

You can pair it with some steamed rice or roti long with your favourite pickle on the side!





Try this comforting, quick and easy urad dal recipe at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







