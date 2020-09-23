Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Quick Tawa Mutton For A Sumptuous Meal 

Mutton preparations in India are all things indulgent

There are days when you want a feast that is nothing short of royal. On those days, more often than not, our search ends on mutton. Most mutton preparations in India scream indulgence. Korma, nihari, kebabs, biryani - add mutton to any of these dishes and you have a winner at hand. Even when you do not have an army of ingredients, you can still make something stellar with this meat. The juicy and tender quality of the meat is such that you really do not need much to make it shine. This Tawa Mutton recipe packs goodness of boneless mutton chunks tossed with onions, tomatoes and fresh green chillies. It is easy, hassle-free and a hit with all mutton lovers.





Another quality about this tawa mutton we adore is its velvety, rich texture. Instead of oil, this recipe uses ghee for the grease quotient, and that makes the dish all the more rich. The medley of spices makes it one hot and smoky treat that is too hard to refuse; the spices used in here are garam masala, red chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder. The mutton recipe also uses some chopped tomatoes, onion, ginger-garlic paste and onion paste, just like most other Indian curries. It is a good idea to boil the mutton in advance with onion paste, salt and ginger-garlic paste in advance, since mutton takes a while to cook, most amateurs do not understand at what point the meat is actually cooked. Boiling it is advance would soften it and make your job easy.

The wholesome recipe just requires you to combine the masalas and mutton together and give them a good toss on a tawa until it is nice and smoky- there's no good reason why you would not try it today. Here's the full step-by-step written recipe of tawa mutton.





Let us know how you liked it.







