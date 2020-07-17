Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Mutton Kalia For Your Lavish Dinner Spread

You do not need a whole lot of ingredients to make this simple dish

There are days you want to eat light and clean and then there are days you want to go all out and make your spread the most indulgent of them all. For those days, we have an ideal recipe in this mutton kalia. Think mutton and your mind is crowded with all things rich and robust. Mutton gosht, nihari, biryani, gustaba etc. Mutton Kalia is also in the same league of decadent delights. It is an immensely popular curry hailing from the North-West frontier. The hearty mutton curry is generally made with mutton shanks, and the gravy has a bold flavour courtesy the hot spices used.





Recipe Video: Mutton Kalia





You do not need a whole lot of ingredients to make this simple dish. Most of these ingredients are either already present in your pantry, or are easily available in stores near you. This recipe of mutton kalia is by chef Sanjay Raina of the Kashmiri restaurant - Mealability. It goes best with fresh hot naan or steaming hot rice.

Before you start making mutton kalia, make sure you wash the mutton pieces well to avoid the risk of contamination. For this simple recipe, all you need to do is add mutton to boiling water, then add the spices - black cardamoms, cinnamon stick, cloves, green cardamom, bay leaves, and salt. Also add turmeric powder, ginger powder, fennel powder, asafoetida and dried fenugreek leaves to it. Mix well. Finally, add milk and ghee, and let it simmer. Your mutton kalia is ready.





Here is the written recipe of mutton kalia with ingredients. The recipe serves 4-5 people:





1 kg mutton pieces





2-3 green cardamom





2-3 black cardamom





1-2 cinnamon stick, crushed





2 bay leaves





3-4 cloves





3 tsp fennel powder





1 tsp ginger powder





2 tsp turmeric powder





2-3 tsp asafoetida





2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





4 cups water





1/2 cup milk





1 tbsp ghee





Salt to taste





Method:





1. In a pan, add water and heat it.





2. Add the pieces of mutton to it.





3. Add black cardamoms, cinnamon stick, cloves, green cardamom, bay leaves and salt to it.





4. Then, add turmeric powder, ginger powder, fennel powder, asafoetida and dried fenugreek leaves to it. Mix well.





5. Pour milk to it and add ghee onto it.





6. Simmer for 15 - 20 minutes.





7. Serve hot with rice.







