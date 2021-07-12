Khichdi needs no separate introduction. Hearty, healthy and wholesome, there's something about khichdi that satiates us to the core. Whether you are unwell or simply feeling lazy or looking for something basic and comforting - this one-pot meal is the one-stop solution for all. It is this versatility that makes khichdi a popular food across India. And if you ask us, we just love the room it offers to go creative with the recipe. While exploring local Indian cuisines, we found multiple versions to this humble recipe - each having its own taste, texture and flavour. While some people like keeping it simple (dal and chawal boiled with some basic spices), some add seasonal vegetables to it. In some parts of Bengal, you can also see meat being added in a khichdi recipe (called bhuna khichdi). Besides, different people use different types of dals in the recipe. For instance, in Rajasthani cuisine, five types of dals are used to prepare panchmel khichdi (or pancharatna khichdi). Across India, options are many leaving us spoilt for choices.





Here, we bring another version of khichdi that will give the humble dish a 'masaledar' makeover. It's called tadka khichdi. As the name suggests, we add a spicy tadka in this recipe to make the khichdi rich, luscious and flavourful. Sounds appetizing, right? So, without further ado, let us find how to make tadka khichdi.





How To Make Tadka Khichdi | Tadka Khichdi Recipe:

To start with, we need to first boiled dal and chawal, with some salt and haldi in it. Meanwhile, prepare a tomato-onion mix. For this, heat oil in a kadhai, add onion, ginger garlic paste, green chillies, tomatoes, salt, sugar, jeera powder, haldi powder, dhania powder, garam masala powder, and red chilli powder and cook until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy.





Once the dal-chawal mix gets boiled and turns soft, add it to the tomato-onion mix and cook for a while. Keep a semi-dry consistency. Finally, heat ghee in a pan, add hing, jeera, whole red chilli and Kashmiri red chilli powder and wait till the jeera splutter. Once the tadka is ready, pour it over the khichdi and serve. You can garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves - it's optional.





And a bowl of spicy tadka khichdi is ready in just 10-15 minutes. You may have it as is or pair some papad, dahi and chutney by the side. And always remember, drizzle a spoonful of ghee on the top while serving.





Try it today and make your weekday meal a quick and delicious affair. Bon Apetit!