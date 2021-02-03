Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Tandoori Chicken In A Microwave

It is believed that Tandoori chicken was popularised by Kundan Lal.

Highlights Tandoori chicken is an extremely popular dish across north India

The spicy, smoky dish is presented in many different ways

Here's how you can make Tandoori chicken at home in a microwave

Tandoori chicken is one dish that never fails to impress. Spicy, smoked and absolutely flavourful, tandoori chicken literally is the star of every menu across restaurants and parties. 'Tandoor' refers to a cylindrical clay or metal oven and 'Tandoori' is anything that has been cooked in it. While there have been various experiments in the Tandoor like Tandoori gobhi, Tandoori mushroom, paneer tikka etc. For non-vegetarians, the classic tandoori chicken still manages to win hearts over everything else. It is believed that Tandoori chicken was popularised by Kundan Lal, who also invented the mighty butter chicken, as per many food historians.





And while Tandoori chicken may be one of the most ordered delicacies at every north Indian restaurant, you'll be surprised to know how easy it is to cook at home. We have a super easy tandoori chicken recipe that does not even require a tandoor! Yes, you read that right! One can get the same succulent texture, smoky Tandoori flavour with fiery spices without the big, traditional tandoor that is hard to keep at home. Instead, you can make it in the microwave in just about 15-20 minutes!





(Also Read: Amritsari Tandoori Chicken Recipe by DHABA Restaurant Is A Must-Try)

How To Make Tandoori Chicken In Microwave

All you need is to marinate the chicken in a pool of ginger-garlic paste, yogurt, salt, garam masala, coriander powder, black pepper and cream for about 2-3 hours in advance. If you already have a marinated chicken, then it just a matter of only few minutes. You can simply arrange the marinated chicken pieces in a saucer, cover and cook at high-mode for about five minutes, turn and cook for about three minutes more and finally cook uncovered for two minutes. Let it rest for about 5 more minutes and serve with a side of lemon wedges and onion rings!





Promoted

Find the full recipe of microwave Tandoori chicken here.





Try this quick and easy tandoori chicken recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







