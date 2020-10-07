Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Ulavacharu - Andhra-Special Rasam

Rasam is either eaten with rice or after a meal.

Ask any south Indian food lover to spell comfort and they will most probably say - rasam. Perhaps that's how one can describe the heart-warming soup from southern India! With a distinct peppery, sour and chilli flavour, rasam continues to win hearts across the world. Typically made using tamarind juice, pepper, tomato, cumin and a host of spices, rasam is either eaten with rice or after a meal. It is soothing and soul-satiating, especially during the winter season, and is also considered extremely nutritious. Besides sprucing up a regular meal of rice, rasam makes for a nutrient-dense dish containing tamarind extract, black pepper and cumin, all of which are rich in vitamins and minerals. And if you've traversed through south India, you would know that rasam is made in different ways in different households, depending upon the region.





The recipe of rasam differs in different regions in terms of spices, chillies and flavour. While some people add lentils along with pungent spices, some also prefer steamed veggies in their bowl of rasam. Ulavacharu is a lesser-known rasam variety from the Andhra region made with horse gram (also known as Ulava in Telugu). It is a special dish prepared during special occasions or weddings in southern India. A rich source of protein, iron and calcium, horse gram has an earthy flavour and is quite a staple lentil in many south Indian homes. It makes for a perfect ingredient for a bowl of rasam to make it all the more nutritious. With a subtle cold evening brushing off slowly on us, there couldn't be a better time to start experimenting with warm and comforting soups at home!

How To Make Ulavacharu At Home

All you need is to soak horse gram overnight, then boil, strain and blend half of the lentil while keeping the stock aside. Splutter the spices and seeds together, saute with onions, tamarind paste and other ingredients, add the lentil paste and stock, cook to a little thick consistency and serve hot with rice! A quick, easy and satiating bowl of rasam is ready!





Find the full recipe of Ulavacharu here.





Try this comforting rasam recipe at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







