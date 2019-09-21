Indian Cooking Tips: Make Dhaba-Style Pyaaz Ka Paratha With This Fool-Proof Recipe (Watch Video)

There's something about dhaba food that unites us all. It has been an intrinsic part of all our memorable road trips, or the times we were craving something yummy but our wallets weren't too loaded to dine-in at a restaurant. Greasy and all things decadent, dhaba delicacies are a delight anytime of the day. One of our dhaba staples is a pyaaz ka paratha. Crispy and wholesome, this Indian flat-bread is made with whole wheat flour and stuffed with a spicy onion-mix. You can have this paratha stand-alone or pair it with yogurt, pickle, or chutney.





The easy-to-make recipe is ideal for lazy weekends brunches too.





The recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. For the recipe you would need a handful of ingredients like chopped onions, and spices like red chilly powder, cumin seeds etc. If you think kneading atta is a hassle, we have a hack for that too. By using this kitchen hack by Alpa Modi, you can knead some super soft atta in one minute. So, what is your excuse now?

Here's the recipe video of pyaaz ka paratha or onion paratha. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

