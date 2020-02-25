Indian Cooking Tips: This Quick And Easy Eggless Omelette Can Be A Perfect Breakfast For The Vegetarians

Imagine an omelette without egg! Sounds impossible, right? But here we have a recipe of eggless omelette that can be a perfect meal for your breakfast. Due to the morning rush, we generally tend to skip breakfast one of the most important meals of the day. Since our body consumes all the energy post dinner till the morning, breakfast as per the health experts, should never be skipped. Believe it or not 'Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper' may just be the health mantra you have been looking for.





Importance Of Breakfast

Starting your day with hunger, tires you fast. It is because of the imbalance in glucose level in the body. If you are trying to lose weight, it is advisable to never skip your breakfast. Whichever diet program you follow, a sumptuous promotes body's metabolism rate, which accelerates weight loss.





Vlogger and YouTuber Parul, on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', posted a recipe of potato veggie omelette that is not only tasty, but also easy to cook. The best part is that this recipe needs very basic ingredients, which are easily available in your kitchen. All you need are- potato, tomato, onion (optional), ginger paste, besan (Bengal gram flour), maida (all-purpose flour), salt, baking powder, red chilli flakes (or dry red chilli powder) and a pinch of haldi (turmeric powder). Baking powder is the star in the show as this ingredient makes the dish fluffy like an omelette.

Though this dish is made using potato, you can use any vegetable of your choice to make this omelette.





Recipe Video: Complete Recipe Of Eggless Veggie Omelette-

