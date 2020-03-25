SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Indian Cooking Tips: Use Left-Over Dal And Give Your Neer Dosa A Lip-Smacking Twist

Indian Cooking Tips: Use Left-Over Dal And Give Your Neer Dosa A Lip-Smacking Twist

'Neer dosa' that literally means water (neer) dosa is a breakfast delicacy in Mangalorean cuisine. But due to its popularity, 'neer dosa' is opted as a breakfast dish in several parts of the country.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 25, 2020 14:57 IST

Reddit
Indian Cooking Tips: Use Left-Over Dal And Give Your Neer Dosa A Lip-Smacking Twist

Due to its popularity, 'neer dosa' is opted as a breakfast dish in several parts of the country

Highlights
  • Good food can actually work to uplift a persons mood in any situation
  • Neer dosa that literally means water (neer) dosa
  • Having same food over and over again can become tedious

Amidst the threats of COVID-19, when the whole nation is facing a lockdown situation, using every item you have at home has become the need of the hour; and that included the food items too. No one can deny the fact that having same food over and over again can become tedious and monotonous, especially during this situation, when people are social distancing themselves. Rather good food can actually work to uplift a person's mood in any situation. So, start being creative with you meals!

Here we bring you an option, where instead of having the same left-over dal, you can use it as a spread for making 'neer dosa crepe'. 'Neer dosa' that literally means water (neer) dosa is a breakfast delicacy in Mangalorean cuisine. But due to its popularity, 'neer dosa' is opted as a breakfast dish in several parts of the country. Click here for the 'neer dosa' recipe. To make it more palatable, all you need to do is-make a crepe with it.

Also Read: How to Make a Perfect Crisp Dosa at Home: Tips and Tricks

Here's The Recipe For Neer Dosa Crepe:

Serves: two people

Ingredients:

Left-over dal- half bowl

Garlic- one to two teaspoon (finely chopped)

Onion- one tablespoon (finely sliced)

Chilli- one teaspoon (finely chopped)

Neer dosa batter- two small cups

Eggs- three

Milk- two tablespoons

Salt- as per taste

Oil/ghee- one tablespoon

Preparation:

Take a pan, add some oil.

Fry the onion, garlic and chilli and give the dal a spicy 'tadka'. Keep it aside.

Now, break the eggs in a bowl, add milk and salt and whisk very well.

Take some oil in a pan, add the whisked egg and cover the lid on a medium flame.

Let it cook. When you see the omelette turns enough fluffy, take it on a plate.

Cut the omelette into two halves and keep aside.

Now, take dosa tawa, grease it and pour the dosa batter and spread it.

Lower the heat and cover the tawa with lid for one minute.

Now, spread the dal on the dosa, add one piece of egg and fold the other side of the dosa.

It should look like a crepe.

You can also add cheese slice the egg to make it even tastier.

Serve it will chutneyof your choice and indulge!

Try this 'neer dosa crepe' for your brunch and let us know your feedback.

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Neer DosaNeer Dosa RecipeDosa RecipesDosa ChutneyBreakfast RecipeLockdown CitiesCoronavirus
Boost Your Immunity With These 2 Quick And Easy Drinks
Boost Your Immunity With These 2 Quick And Easy Drinks
Chaitra Navratri 2020: This Pancake Can Be A Crispy Addition To Your ‘Vrat Wale’ Diet
Chaitra Navratri 2020: This Pancake Can Be A Crispy Addition To Your ‘Vrat Wale’ Diet

Related Recipe

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 