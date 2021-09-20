When hosting a party, we all know the struggle of deciding the menu. Although choosing for the main course or the desserts can be an easy task, one of the things that always confuses us is the snacks. Now, snacks come in many varieties and may take some time to cook. And when that happens, our search for simple yet fulfilling recipes begin. So, if you are also searching for the same, here we bring you a yummy recipe of chilli gobhi that you can easily make in 30 minutes. And trust us, this recipe will be winning everyone's heart at your gathering.





(Also Read: From Egg Manchurian to Egg Fried Rice: 5 Indo-Chinese Egg Recipes That You Must Try)





Chilli gobhi is an all-time favourite for those who love to devour Indo-Chinese. This recipe is made with cauliflower chunks that are first deep fried to bring the crispiness, later tossed in with a variety of sauces and masalas to bring out the flavour. The perfect blend of aromatic spices with sauces makes it a winning dish on any occasion. Serve yummy chilli gobhi with some noodles or fried rice, or you can even have it plainly with any side dipping.

How To Make Chilli Gobhi | Chilli Gobhi Recipe

To make this dish, first mix the gobhi with salt, egg, cornflour, garlic, ginger and enough water to have the pieces coated with the mixture. Next, heat the oil, and fry over medium heat till golden brown. Now in a separate pan, stir fry the onions and add the green chillies and mix. Then throw in the remaining salt with soya sauce, vinegar, and the gobhi. Mix well, and serve garnished with some greens.

(Also Read: Struggling To Make Spring Rolls? Cook Them In 10 Minutes With This Instant Recipe)





For the full recipe of chilli gobhi, click here.





Make this simple and tasty snack in just 30 minutes, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!