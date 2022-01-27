While many of us spent Republic Day by watching the parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, on TV, there were foodies who marked the occasion in their own creative way. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta was one such foodie who had a theme-based lunch on the occasion. Masaba shared a photo of her lunch that had food of the three colours of the national flag — saffron, white and green. Masaba's lunch platter included matar ki roti. The green flatbread looked yummy as it was stuffed with fresh peas. Alongside, there was methi paneer (saffron colour). We could see some orange raita covered with a good portion of curd (white colour).





(Also Read: With Cakes And Cookies, Masaba Gupta's Birthday Is A Sweet Tooth's Delight)





Masaba wrote the names of dishes and captioned the image, “Republic Day Lunch.” Here's how Masaba's lip-smacking lunch on Republic Day looked.

Masaba Gupta has this meal on Republic Day 2022

Masaba Gupta's food diaries carry tales of exotic food and cuisines. She likes to savour South Indian food as well and we got to know this from her indulgent meal a few days ago. She had shared a photo of her platter on Instagram Stories. Masaba had an uttapam and podi along with a dollop of coconut chutney. In the caption, she wrote, “Uttapam + Podi= (star-eye face emoji).” Masaba's love for south Indian food is relatable, isn't it? Take a look at it here.

(Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Sunday Morning Starts With This Healthy Drink; See Pics)





Masaba Gupta is a die-hard foodie and doesn't compromise on her indulgences. She follows a healthy lifestyle but at the same time, manages to balance her temptations as well. She trusts home-cooked healthy food whenever she wants to get back on track after a binge. Once, Masaba had shared a photo of khichdi served with mixed veg that included moong beans and seasonal vegetables. There was some yoghurt on top of the khichdi and some pickle as well. In a detailed caption, she wrote, “Let (Homemade) food be your medicine. Whenever I feel like I'm slipping away from the way I normally eat (ridiculous amounts of gajak & chikki) - I go back to khichdi. I eat this at least 3 times a week till my body feels better, with some wok-tossed vegetables on the side for fiber, it's comforting, yummy & can easily be zhuzhed up with pickle (in exactly this proportion) and dahi. Probiotic, carbs, fibre.” Read more about it here.





We love Masaba Gupta's culinary diaries and wish to see more entries making their way into it.