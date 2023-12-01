In the world of comfort food, few dishes can rival the instant satisfaction of a warm bowl of Maggi noodles. But what if we took it up a notch and created our own homemade atta (whole wheat) Maggi? Say goodbye to the usual with our step-by-step guide to crafting the perfect atta Maggi noodles from scratch in your kitchen. Discover the joy of kneading, rolling, and cooking your own whole wheat noodles, elevating this beloved comfort dish to a whole new level that is healthier and tastier! But that's not all - we've got bonus tips for curating a mouthwatering atta Maggi meal that will leave you craving for more.

Also Read: Make Your Own Noodles At Home - Healthy Egg Noodles Recipe

What is the difference between Atta Maggi and regular Maggi?

While Maggi and Atta noodles share the "instant" label, their ingredient compositions set them apart. Maggi noodles boast a blend of wheat flour, salt, and other additives, imparting their signature taste. On the flip side, atta noodles take a healthier route, crafted from whole wheat flour, offering a distinct, wheatier flavour profile.

Is Atta Maggi Good for Health?

Despite its natural ingredients, the packaged Maggi falls on the unhealthy spectrum due to elevated sodium levels and other additives, including preservatives. Homemade atta noodles would give you a fresh and healthier option with control over salt content.

Also Read: 7 Of The Best Indian Street-Style Noodles Recipe You Must Try

Maggi has a huge fan following. Image Credit: iStock

How to Make Atta Maggi Noodles at Home | Homemade Atta Maggi Noodles Recipe:

Start by kneading dough with whole wheat flour and salt; add water gradually. Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Then divide the dough into small portions and roll out each portion into a thin sheet on a floured surface. Cut the rolled dough into thin strips or pass it through a noodle maker to make raw noodles. Boil a pot full of water and add a pinch of salt to it. Drop the homemade noodles into the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes or until they float to the surface. Drain the noodles and rinse them under cold water. Your homemade noodles are ready to be cooked.





Click here for the complete recipe for Homemade Atta Maggi Noodles.

5 Tips for Perfect Homemade Atta Maggi:

1. Add a Variety of Vegetables

Enhance your atta Maggi by sauteing vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers for a market-inspired touch.

2. Adjust the Spice Levels

Tailor the spiciness to your liking by adding red chilli powder, garam masala, or other spices. Alternatively, a sprinkle of store-bought noodle masala can do the trick.

3. Boost with Protein

Increase the nutritional content by including cooked chicken or paneer, providing a heartier dish suitable for various dietary preferences.

4. Infuse Aroma with Herbs

Elevate the flavour by incorporating fresh herbs like basil, thyme, or mint during the cooking process, enhancing the overall dining experience.

5. Consider an Egg Topping

For added protein and a smooth texture, consider topping your atta Maggi with a softly poached or fried egg. The runny yolk introduces a creamy element to each bite.





The joy of homemade atta Maggi lies not just in the simplicity of its preparation but in the endless possibilities for creativity. Happy Cooking!

