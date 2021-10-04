It is no secret that noodles have become one of the most-cooked street foods in Indian homes. We sure do love the street-style noodles but if given a choice, we would definitely turn to some homemade noodles every time our carvings hit. And unlike the authentic noodles, we like ours with bouts of Indian flavours and spices, no wonder it is called the Indo-Chinese cuisine. Some of our favourite Indo Chinese noodles are Szechwan noodles, veg/chicken chowmein and the buttery delicious butter chicken noodles. Is the mention of these noodles making you slurp? Well, worry not, because we have just what you need. Here are some of the easy recipes that will let you make these noodles at home in a matter of minutes.





(Also read: Quick And Easy Noodles Recipe: Make Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles In Just 20 Min)

Here Are 5 Indian Street-Style Noodle Recipes You Can Try At Home:

1. Egg Hakka Noodles:

Starting the list with a crowd favourite, the egg hakka noodle is the comfort food for all non-vegetarians out there. Made with simple ingredients like shredded veggies, eggs along with an assortment of sauces, this one is sure to be hit every single time. Here is a simple recipe for you.

Egg noodles are easy to make and delicious

2. Chicken Chowmein:

The streets are lined with Chinese food carts selling this crowd favourite, but why not try making it at home? With a recipe this easy, chicken chowmein can be a regular part of your weekend meals at home. All you need are some noodles, shredded chicken, a mix of sauces and some spring onions for the crunch. Try making these at home, read the detailed recipe here.





3. Veg Hakka Noodles :

If you are a vegetarian or just don't like eggs, this recipe comes to your rescue every time you will crave some noodles. Veg hakka noodles are sure to be loved by all ages, make it even more delicious and colourful by adding yellow and red bell peppers, carrots, cabbages and enjoy. Here is the recipe you can follow to make street style veg hakka noodles at home.

Veg hakka noodles are loved by all

4. Spicy Szechwan noodles:

If there is one thing that differentiates the schezwan from all the other varieties, it is the spice quotient of these noodles. This schezwan noodles recipe combines the heat of schehwan peppers, red peppers, black pepper powder and balances it off with tangy soy sauce and vinegar. This flavoursome recipe is not to be missed, read more about it here.





5. Butter Chicken noodles:

Lastly, the butter chicken noodles are fairly new to the street food scenario of the country but are swiftly becoming a crowd favourite. People who want to combine the flavours of the classic butter chicken curry and comforting noodles should definitely give this a try. Why go looking for this delicacy when you can make the same from your own kitchen? Read the recipe here.

Try making these buttery delicious butter chicken noodles

(Also read: Noodles Lovers, Try These Healthy Alternatives To Maida Noodles)





There you have it, these are some of the best noodle recipes you can easily make at home. Give them a try and let us know which one you liked the most in the comments below.