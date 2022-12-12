The sour, sweet and tangy flavours of chow mien tingle our taste buds every time we have it. It doesn't seem to be a foreign dish anymore. With scores of Chinese restaurants and street vendors all across the country, it is hard to resist the temptation of slurping those soft, long noodles strands as often as we can. The only issue is that we have to avoid overeating it because of health reasons. While noodles are not particularly unhealthy but they don't fall in the category of healthy foods either. Only if you could make it healthier and enjoy them guilt-free! Guess what? You can.



Restaurant-made noodles and store-bought noodles are usually made with refined flour. But you can make your own noodles from scratch with healthier ingredients. Here we are sharing a recipe for homemade egg noodles which is definitely a better option.

What are egg noodles made of?

Eggs are combined with flour and salt to make the noodles. While egg noodles can also be made with refined flour or rice flour, in this recipe, we are using healthier wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour.

Are egg noodles better than regular noodles or pasta?

Yes, of course. First, they are made with the addition of protein-rich eggs, which also reduce the amount of carbs in the dish. Secondly, egg noodles are easier to make since they are flattened into long strips so you don't have to roll the dough too thinly and don't need a special machine to churn out thin round noodle straps.



Also, these egg noodles are healthier than rice noodles and regular noodles because of the healthier ingredients used to make them. Plus, you get the satisfaction of using freshly-made noodles to make you favourite Chinese dish. Agreed? The, let's check out the recipe.

Homemade Egg Noodles Recipe I How To Make Noodles From Scratch:

Combine wheat flour and some salt, Make a well in the centre and crack eggs in it. Knead into dough, chill it for some time and cut the dough into flat strips. Boil in salted water, drain the noodles and you're done.



Try this recipe once and we are sure you'll never go back to buying noodles packets from the stores again.

