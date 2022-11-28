Dosa may be a speciality of south Indian cuisine but has fans all across the country. We can never say no to a plate of dosa, sambhar and chutneys. While we love the crispy dosa with a yummy aloo filling inside, a softer version of dosa also has a huge fan following in south India. Set dosa, also known as sponge dosa, is a soft pancake-like thin dosa which is spongy, porous and light to eat. Set dosa is usually smaller in size and is served in a set of more than one dosa - that's why the name set dosa. It is a popular breakfast dish and can be quickly made with fermented batter.





But what if you don't have the fermented batter ready and crave set dosa? Traditionally, set dosa is made with a mixture of poha, idli rice and dal which are usually left to ferment overnight and cooked for breakfast the next morning. We found a recipe for instant set dosa that can be made whenever the craving for it arises; no prep-ahead is required.





This instant dosa takes only ten minutes to prepare and is ready to be served. In places like Bengaluru, set dosa is served with coconut chutney and sagu - a south Indian-style mixed vegetable curry. Here we are making a quicker version of set dosa made with poha, suji and curd. It might remind you of poha dosa or Atukala dosa without the fermentation process. Instead, it uses fruit salt for the batter to rise. One interesting feature of set dosa recipe is that it is cooked from one side only. Won't you like to make a delicious and healthy set dosa instantly? Save this recipe.

Instant Dosa Recipe I How To Make Instant Set Dosa:

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for instant set poha.





To make instant set dosa, first, soak poha for a few minutes and grind it in a mixer-grinder along with suji, curd and salt to taste. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add water as per the desired consistency. Then add some fruit salt and mix well. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto a greased pan and let it cook from the bottom side. Once done, serve with coconut chutney or any chutney of your choice. You can also sprinkle some podi masala for added flavour.





In just 10 minutes, you can get a tasty south Indian-special breakfast dish ready for all those rushed mornings. Do try this recipe.









