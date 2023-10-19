International G&T Day: Gin and Tonic is one of the most popular combinations when it comes to cocktails and alcoholic concoctions. This simple drink has a fascinating history and continues to delight people even today. If you want to try something other than the classic G&T, we've got you covered. On the occasion of International Gin and Tonic Day 2023, we have put together a list of incredible G&T recipes you can make at home. Whether you are looking for something conventional or experimental, this list has a wide range of options. Check them out below:





Here Are 10 Impressive And Easy G&T Recipes To Celebrate International Gin And Tonic Day 2023:

1. Cranberry Gin and Tonic

Cranberry is a wonderful cocktail ingredient, bringing a sweet-and-sour hint as well as a lovely colour to your concoctions. One of the simplest ways to elevate your G&T experience is to add some cranberry juice while making it. Find the complete recipe by Jonas A here.

2. Peppermint Gin and Tonic

A Peppermint G&T is perfect when you need a refreshing pick-me-up after a long day. This version is made using peppermint tea and is served in a balloon glass. The use of star anise as a garnish is a no-fuss way of improving the drink's presentation. Read the full recipe by Jonas A here.

International Gin And Tonic Day 2023: Try one of these unique G&T recipes. Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Cucumber Gin and Tonic

Another cooling addition to your G&T is cucumber. This cocktail is especially recommended along with Indian curries and aromatic main course dishes. The subtlety of cucumber enhances the overall taste of your meal rather than interfering with the flavours of the food. Click here for the full recipe by Anurag Godbole.





4. Caribbean Gin And Tonic

Transport yourself (briefly) to the Caribbean with this delightful G&T recipe! Enhanced with the goodness of oranges, passionfruit, pineapple and cinnamon, this cocktail promises to be a drink to remember. Although it may sound otherwise, it is quite easy to make this Caribbean Gin and Tonic at home. Refer to the recipe by Victor De Benito here.





5. Ten Tonic

This delicious G&T uses grapefruit and rosemary tonic instead of the regular one. Doesn't that sound amazing? At its core, it is still a sweet and simple gin and tonic that you can enjoy at your leisure. Find the full recipe for 'Ten Tonic' by Vikrant Nagaonkar here.

International Gin And Tonic Day 2023: You can give many interesting spins to your regular G&T recipe. Photo Credit: Unsplash

6. Orange and Pepper Twist

If you want to give your regular G&T a subtle yet interesting spin, opt for Orange and Pepper Twist. An orange wedge and grinds of black pepper are all the extra ingredients you'll need. Click here for the full recipe by Jonas A.





7. Jal Jeera Gin and Tonic

In the mood for something experimental? Then give your G&T a desi twist by making Jal Jeera Gin and Tonic! Yes, you read that right. Believe us, this unusual fusion of flavours is a wonderful experience. Try it for yourself and see. Here's the step-by-step recipe by Vineet Singh.

8. Purple Rain Gin and Tonic

This G&T is made using blue pea-infused gin, elderflower syrup, Lime juice and tonic water. It has a fantastic colour and flavour that will leave you tempted to make it again and again. Find the complete recipe by Sujan Saha here.





9. Little Red Riding Hood Gin and Tonic

Want to taste a watermelon-infused G&T? Then Little Red Riding Hood Gin and Tonic is the way to go. It is a special concoction of flavours that is the perfect choice when you're looking to impress guests. Read the full recipe by Sujit Thakur here.





10. The English Garden Goblet

This is another good choice when you're looking to go the extra mile with making drinks. 'The English Garden Goblet' is as delectable as it is eye-pleasing, and might just become your new favourite G&T. Click here for the detailed recipe





Celebrate International Gin And Tonic Day in style with at least one of these recipes. Let us know which one's your top pick!