Every year on May 13, we celebrate International Hummus Day. And to be honest, this is the kind of food that deserves its own holiday. It is creamy, nutty, and so satisfying, a hummus dip never disappoints you. We agree that nothing can beat the OG hummus and pita combination, but if you ask me, we don't give this Middle Eastern spread the credit it deserves, thanks to its versatility. It isn't just for mezze platters anymore. In fact, you can pair several desi snacks with this delicious dip and enhance their taste. If you are someone who loves hummus, then you have got to try these irresistible combinations at least once (and thank us later!)





Here Are 6 Foods That Taste Better With Hummus:

1. Aloo Paratha

Yes, we are aware that aloo paratha tastes the best with dahi and pickle. But have you tried having it with hummus instead? Try spreading a spoonful of hummus onto your hot paratha and take your tastebuds on a rollercoaster ride. The creamy hummus adds a smooth and nutty taste to your meal that pairs well with the potato stuffing. Trust us, you have got to try this combination today.

2. Masala Chips

Chip and dip is a popular combination to enjoy your crunchy favourites. But what about the times when you want something chatpata but also healthy? This is where hummus and masala chips become a great combination. Thanks to its creamy taste, the hummus balances the spiciness of the chips. Plus, it is perfect to binge on your match nights.

3. Samosa

This one sounds unusual, but it is a secret match made in heaven. Try replacing the usual tamarind chutney with some hummus. The earthy and nutty taste of the hummus will pair perfectly with the crispy coating and spicy filling of the samosa. Just make sure to add garlic or chilli to your hummus to add a kick to your treat.

4. Mathri

This combination is perfect for your chai time. All you have to do is take your leftover mathris and pair it with your homemade hummus. It's the kind of food combination that feels both familiar and new. Plus, it doesn't require any over-the-top ingredients to prepare. And if your mathri is masala flavoured, then you are in for a delicious snack.

5. Veg Sandwich

Do you know that spicy green chutney is used in your aloo, cucumber, onion, and tomato sandwich? Well, replace it with hummus for a better, wholesome treat. This combination has a creaminess that balances out all the strong masalas and keeps your sandwich from getting dry. Plus, it also adds a protein kick to your sandwich, making you eat mindfully.

6. Leftover Roti

We have all had those days when you don't know what to pair our roti with. Spread some hummus, add a few slices of onions and some leftover sabzi, roll it up, and you have made yourself a quick and delicious wrap. It is filling, tasty and low on effort. This makes for a perfect midnight snack or when you don't feel like cooking anything.





For a simple recipe for hummus, click here.





Happy International Hummus Day 2025!