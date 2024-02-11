We can all agree that our food won't taste half as good without accompaniments. They are what help enhance its flavour and make it stand out. Among the many accompaniments out there, hummus is quite popular. This Middle Eastern dip is known for its thick and creamy texture and nutty flavour. It features chickpeas that are combined with sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon juice, tahini, etc. We are sure you've tried the classic hummus several times. There's no doubt that it tastes good, but how about giving it a flavourful upgrade? After all, we all like to treat our taste buds to something different and exciting from time to time. Keeping this in mind, here we present to you a delicious hummus recipe that might just become your new favourite: peri peri hummus. It tastes absolutely incredible and is a must-try for all hummus lovers.

Also Read: Masoor Dal Hummus Is The Ultimate Desi Dip To Pair With Your Bread - Try It Today!

What Makes Peri Peri Hummus So Unique?

This peri peri hummus recipe gives an interesting twist to the classic one. You can expect it to be spicier and more flavourful in taste. The peri peri seasoning is mixed with all the other ingredients and even added as a garnish at the end. Tahini gives it a nutty flavour, whereas lemon juice helps add a kick of tanginess. Trust us, you certainly do not want to miss out on trying this flavourful dip.

What To Serve With Peri Peri Hummus?

Peri peri hummus can be paired with a variety of foods. It goes especially well with pita bread, falafel, and crackers. Apart from this, you can even use it as a spread for sandwiches and wraps. Enjoy it with chips, and veggies, or even add it to your salad; there are endless ways to relish this Middle Eastern dip.

How To Make Peri Peri Hummus | Peri Peri Hummus Recipe

This recipe for peri peri hummus was shared by the Instagram page @littlehealthyish. To make it, first, soak pressure-cooked chickpeas overnight and then blend them into a smooth paste the next morning. To this, add tahini, garlic powder, peri peri seasoning, lemon juice, and salt. Blend well until well combined, and that's all. Your homemade peri peri hummus is ready to be savoured. Top it with a drizzle of olive and some more peri peri seasoning, and relish its delightful taste. You can store this peri peri hummus in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

Also Read: Tired Of The Same Old Hummus? Try This Refreshing Green Pea And Mint Twist!





Watch the detailed recipe video for peri peri hummus here:

It looks quite easy to make, right? Give this tasty hummus a try and we are sure it's going to be an instant hit in your family. Meanwhile, here are some other delicious hummus recipes that you shouldn't miss trying.