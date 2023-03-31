Indian Premier League 2023 has begun in full swing. And every cricket lover is super excited about the tournament, as it returns to its usual format after a duration of two year. The countdown has begun for the much-awaited match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The inaugural match will take place on Friday, March 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening ceremony of the tournament is going to be a glitzy affair, as a number of celebrity performances are lined up. However, no match is complete without some delicious food. So, if you're planning to kick-start your weekend with the IPL match, here we bring you a list of some quick and easy snacks that you can enjoy while watching it. Let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Quick And Easy Snacks To Munch On:

1. Chicken Popcorn

A bowl of chicken popcorn can never go wrong. Crispy, flavourful and oh-so delicious, its just the perfect snack to munch on while watching the match. For that over-the-top feeling, sprinkle some peri-peri masala. Find the recipe here.

2. Dahi Ke Kebab

Dahi kebabs have a huge fan following. Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, these kebabs will certainly take your taste buds on a joy ride. Don't forget to pair them with some mint chutney or ketchup. Click here for the recipe.

3. Spicy Chicken 65

This snack is for all the chicken lovers out there! It is super spicy and oozing with flavour. Spicy chicken 65 will definitely be the showstopper for the night. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the recipe.





4. Chinese Pocket Samosa

If you're bored of regular samosa and want to try something different, then this Chinese pocket samosa is a must-try! It gives a fusion twist to the classic samosa. Pair with some chutney and enjoy! Find the recipe here.

5. Bunny Chicken Bao

Want to try something fancy? This bunny chicken bao recipe will help you cover that portion on the snack table. Your kids will absolutely love this yummy snack. Find the recipe here.











try out these delicious snacks and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.