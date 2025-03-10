Have you ever kept a bottle of water for a road trip only to forget about it? Or, if you are always on the go, have you stored a bottle of water in your car "in case of an emergency", only to later find it under the seat, warmed up by the sun? For a moment, you might wonder – should you drink it or throw it away? After all, it is just water, right? But aside from the unpleasant taste, drinking water from a plastic bottle that has been sitting in a hot car might not be the best choice for your health. Let us look at how this affects your body.





Is It Safe To Drink Bottled Water Left In A Hot Car?

The short answer is that it is best to avoid it. Why? Because of the presence of plastic.

Research published in the journal Science of The Total Environment states that drinking water from a plastic bottle exposed to heat for long periods can lead to the release of harmful chemicals. Another study in Environmental Science and Technology found that when plastic products come into contact with hot water, they release trillions of nanoparticles per litre into the water. When consumed for an extended period, these chemicals may interfere with hormonal balance and pose serious health risks.

There is also another issue – bacterial growth. If you have already taken a sip from the bottle, your saliva introduces bacteria. A warm environment accelerates bacterial growth, turning the bottle into a breeding ground for germs. Drinking water from such a bottle could lead to stomach discomfort and digestive issues. While a single sip might not cause immediate harm, consuming such water regularly could have long-term health effects.

How To Make Sure You Are Drinking Enough Water The Right Way

Summer is approaching, and it is time to focus on staying hydrated. Now that we know it is best to avoid drinking bottled water that has been left in a hot car, let us look at a few ways to ensure proper hydration throughout the day.

1. Carry An Insulated Bottle

Instead of using a plastic bottle, invest in a stainless steel or insulated water bottle. This will keep your water cool and safe, regardless of the heat outside.

2. Set Hydration Reminders

If you tend to forget to drink water, set reminders on your phone or use a hydration-tracking app. These small steps help you stay hydrated and prevent dehydration-related fatigue.

3. Infuse Your Water For A Refreshing Change

Instead of drinking plain water, try infusing it with natural ingredients. Add lemon, mint, cucumber, or berries to enhance the flavour. Not only does this make water more enjoyable, but it also encourages you to drink more.

4. Do Not Wait Until You Feel Thirsty

Feeling thirsty means you are already dehydrated. Instead of waiting for that signal, make a habit of sipping water regularly. A good rule of thumb is to drink half a glass of water every 30 minutes to stay hydrated throughout the day.

5. Keep A Water Bottle Within Reach

Whether you are at work, commuting, or at home, always keep a water bottle nearby. Having water within reach makes it easier to sip throughout the day and supports your body's natural detoxification process.

6. Eat Water-Rich Foods

Hydration is not only about drinking water. You can also stay hydrated by including water-rich foods in your diet. Eat fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and strawberries to help maintain hydration levels while enjoying essential vitamins and minerals.





Final Thoughts

It is crucial to stay hydrated, but drinking water from a plastic bottle that has been sitting in the heat for days is not a safe option. By following these simple yet effective hydration tips, you can protect your health while ensuring proper hydration throughout the day.