In Indian kitchens, few ingredients are as indispensable as turmeric. From adding colour and warmth to curries to being stirred into milk for its traditional health benefits, it's something most of us use almost every day without a second thought. But the truth is adulteration in everyday staples is far more common than we would like to believe. From milk and spices to oils and grains, food contamination often slips under the radar, making its way into our homes.





This is why the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India - FSSAI - regularly shares simple, practical tests that consumers can try at home. One such test focuses on turmeric powder, which is sometimes adulterated with yellow clay to increase bulk and weight. The good news? You don't need a lab to check it. Here's how to do it:





Also Read: Food Authority Raises Ashwagandha Alert In Health Supplements: What It Means

How To Test Turmeric Adulteration At Home

If you are concerned about the purity of your turmeric powder, this quick test can give you a basic idea. It's simple, requires minimal effort, and uses items you already have in your kitchen.





What You Will Need

A clear glass

Clean water

A spoon of turmeric powder

Step-By-Step Method To Check Turmeric Purity At Home







1. Mix Turmeric With Water: Fill a clear glass with water. Add one spoonful of turmeric powder and stir well until mixed. Let the mixture sit undisturbed for a few minutes.





2. Observe The Mixture: Pure turmeric will dissolve evenly, turning the water a uniform pale yellow without leaving any particles behind.





3. Check For Residue: If the turmeric is adulterated, especially with yellow clay, you will notice sediment settling at the bottom of the glass, as clay does not dissolve in water.





Also Read: How To Use Bread Crust And Crumbs In Baking And Everyday Cooking

Why This Test Matters

Adulterants like yellow clay may not always be harmful in small quantities, but they dilute the quality of what you are consuming and can pose risks if consumed regularly. Simple checks like this empower you to make more informed choices about what goes into your food. While this home test isn't a substitute for laboratory analysis, it's a handy first step in spotting obvious impurities.





In a world where food adulteration is increasingly common, staying aware and proactive can go a long way in protecting your health - starting with something as basic as your daily turmeric.