Winter is upon us and the nip in the air calls for everything warm and cozy. It is that time of the year when we love spending days in our blankets, enjoying hot chocolates or garam chai. Amidst all things good and positive, winter also brings along several health issues including cough, cold and flu. This is why experts suggest tweaking our overall lifestyle to make it season-friendly. And food has a significant role to play in it. From fresh seasonal vegetables to healthy and versatile sesame seeds (til) and peanuts - we get multiple food options to indulge in during the winters. Each of these food ingredients help us keep warm and nourished from within. Another such winter-friendly food is jaggery (or gud). A candy-like ingredient, jaggery is considered one of the topmost foods to knock off the winter chills. It helps generate body heat and protect us from the cold weather outside.





Also Read: Watch: Behind The Scenes Video Of How Gur Is Made Will Blow Your Mind





That's not all. Jaggery works as a healthy substitute for sugar and is widely used in different recipes to make them yet more nutritious. From halwa to laddoo and barfi - we add gud to almost everything. But did you know, you can add gud to your cup of chai too? That's right! Gud wali chai is basically kadak masala chai made with jaggery that is both delicious and winter-friendly.

Health Benefits Of Gud Wali Chai | Jaggery Tea Benefits:

1. Boost Immunity:

The masala and gud, included in the recipe, are loaded with iron, minerals and several essential nutrients. These nutrients further help boost immunity and nourish us from within.

2. Prevent Cold And Flu:

Clove, cinnamon, ginger etc used in the chai is loaded with antioxidants and anti-viral properties, which help prevent seasonal cold and flu. Moreover, gud helps keep our body warm and protect us from the cold weather outside.

3. Promote Weight Loss:

As we know, our body spends least amount of energy during the winters. This is why burning calories often gets tough for all. In such a scenario, jaggery comes to our rescue. If eaten in controlled amount, it aids metabolism, further promoting weight loss.

4. Boost Digestion:

Jaggery tea could do wonders for digestion too. The essential nutrients in the chai masala and jaggery are dubbed to help digest food faster and with ease.

5. Purifies Blood:

As per health experts, jaggery helps dilate blood vessels and further help us glow from within.

How To Make Gud Wali Chai | Jaggery Tea Recipe:

Making gud wali chai is just so simple. All you need to do is prepare a regular chai and use gud instead of sugar in it. You may also avoid using milk in the recipe.





Here's a masala tea recipe for you. All you need to do is replace sugar with jaggery powder. Click here for the recipe.



