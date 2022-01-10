Indians are known for their love of spicy and savoury chaats, so much so that every region in the country is brimming with its own variety of tantalising chaats. From the classic aloo tikki chaat to the sensational daulat ki chaat and the ever-famous samosa chaat, these savoury delicacies make us go crazy with cravings. Drizzled with heaps of chilled curd, tangy and spicy chutneys, and crunchy sev or papdi, the street-style chaats make for the most satisfying evening snack ever. However, what if we told you, that there is a variation of chaat that is not just unheard of, but somewhat bizarre too? An Instagram video shows a unique find from the streets of New Delhi and it is sure to blow the minds of all the chaat lovers out there. The video uploaded by @delhifoodnest shows an eatery called Chaat Box from Greater Kailash-I making 'Jalebi Chaat'.





Yes, you read that right; a chaat made of jalebis! However, the Instagram page did clarify that the chaat uses unsweetened jalebis, the ones that have not been dipped in the sugar syrup yet. The jalebis are then topped with boiled chana, sweet and savoury chutneys, dried spices, lots of curd, some sev, pomegranates, and coriander leaves. The caption on the video reads, "Honestly the taste wasn't as good as one would expect". Look at it here:











(Also read: Kickstart Winter With This Pink And Pretty Beetroot Jalebi, Recipe Inside)





Even with the description on the video, many thought that it was an abomination of a dish and a completely unnecessary one as well. The comments left on the video were, "Fusion ke naam pe kuch bhi" (They are creating anything in the name of fusion), and "Arrey bhai kyun jalebi ko badnaam kar rahe ho, jo jaisa waisa hi rehne do na" (Why are you spoiling jalebi, let it be the way it is supposed to be).





However, a lot of the viewers seemed interested in the dish and commented how they would like to try it. "How was the taste?" one comment asked to which the page replied "Hume to nahi laga aacha" (We did not like it). Another comment read, "Yeh hai na badhiya" (This looks great) to which the page replied, "Nahi bhai, Jalebi akele hi theek tha" (Not at all, Jalebi tastes pretty good on its own).





What do you think about the Jalebi chaat? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments below.