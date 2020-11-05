SEARCH
  • Kickstart Winter With This Pink And Pretty Beetroot Jalebi, Recipe Inside

What happens if you introduce something that changes the colour of your jalebis to shocking pink! Something delicious, we assure.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 05, 2020 13:34 IST

Winter and desserts go hand in hand

Highlights
  • Winter calls for indulgence
  • Piping hot jalebis are everybody's favourite
  • Jalebi is a popular Indian dessert

Winter is upon us and how. Many parts of North India are experiencing a pleasant chill and people are looking for foods to compliment the same. Winter has always been about indulgence. Halwas made in oodles of ghee, chunky nuts, panjiri, rabri, ladoos and cakes are some of our seasonal staples; and yes, our appetite for all things 'meetha' manages to surprise us every year. Right now, we cannot wait to dig into some piping hot jalebis straight out of the tawa, dipped in chashni. Jalebi is a delicious crispy dessert that is often made with a dal batter and looks like a coil. The varying thickness of the dessert has been a hot topic of debate among jalebi lovers. Some like it super thin and crispy, while others prefer it to be thicker and chunkier. Another interesting facet about a quintessential jalebi is that it is almost, always of bright orange or yellow colour. This is because one of the prime ingredients of a traditional jalebi is saffron. But what happens if you introduce something that changes the colour of your jalebis to shocking pink! Something delicious, we assure.

Photo credit: Istock

These beetroot jalebis scream winters. Beetroot is a root vegetable that is a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is enriched with heart-healthy fibres and potassium that helps keep your blood pressure in control.  It is used in a plethora of winter preparations. Its versatile quality makes it an ideal fit for salads, smoothies, halwa, pooris and well, jalebis too! Jalebis are rather easy to make at home if you are willing to try that is. At first, you may struggle with the shapes, but once you get a hang of it, there is just no looking back. And even if you do mess up once or twice, no one's judging, it is your jalebi after all.

In addition to the vibrant colour, beetroot adds its own earthy flavour to the jalebi which we love to the hilt. Pair it with rabri, or if you are feeling slightly to adventurous then with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream. But do remember, this is also the time to be super cautious of your health.

Here is the complete recipe of the beetroot or chakundar jalebi. Try it at home and let us know your thoughts.



About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

