Janmashtami 2019: Make This Janmashtami Special Khus Khus Ki Barfi For The Bhog (Recipe Inside)

Khus Khus Ki Barfi

As we inch closer towards the religious festival of Janmashtami, we can feel the festival vibe picking speed around us. Temples all across the country are being decorated and markets are brimming with a whole range of sweet delicacies. Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and this year it falls on August 24. Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu on earth and is revered by many people as the epitome of love and destroyer of evil. On the pious day of Janmashtami, devotees bathe the idol of the deity with milk, water and honey. Food is an intrinsic part of all festivals. Many people prepare a special 'chappan bhog' for Lord Krishna comprising a variety of traditional sweets.





There is another ritual that some people follow. Different kinds of barfi are prepared at home as bhog to be devoted to Lord Krishna before consuming them. Khus khus barfi is also a part of this tradition. Barfi made of khus khus is not a common sight otherwise. It is mostly prepared once a year during Janmashtami as a part of the special feat. Poppy seeds are a form of oil seed that are said to have intoxicating properties. The ingredient is used in many cuisines for cooking many dishes, breads and desserts. Khus khus lends a distinct nutty flavour and also adds in a range of antioxidants and minerals like potassium, iron, calcium, potassium, copper, magnesium and zinc.

Here's how you can make this Janmashtami special khus khus ki barfi -

Ingredients -

2 cups khus khus

2 cups khoya

2 cups sugar

1 cup water





Method -

Step 1- Clean khus khus and sift it through a colander to remove any dirt or foreign particles.

Step 2 - Dry roast the khus khus till it turns light brown and starts emanating its fragrance. Let it cool down.

Step 3 - Meanwhile, grease a large flat metal plate (thali) with ghee (clarified butter).

Step 4 - Grind the cooled-down roasted khus khus in a mixer-grinder to make a fine powder.

Step 4 - In a pan, boil sugar and water till it gets a thick syrupy consistency.

Step 5 - Add khus khus and khoya and cook on a low gas till the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

Step 6 - As soon as the mixture cooks, spread it evenly on the thali before it starts to set. Flatten it with the help of a spatula.

Step 7 - Let it cool down and cut into desired shapes and sizes.





This rich, creamy barfi will make a perfect part of your Janmashtami bhog for Lord Krishna. Dive into the festivities by serving this mouth-watering mithai to your family after the puja.









