Vegetarian travellers often face a challenge while exploring countries where plant-based food isn't as widely available. Japan is one such destination, but influencer Urvashi Bansal has done the hard work for you. After exploring the Asian country as a vegetarian, she put together a handy veg food guide for fellow travellers.





Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “I spent 21 days in Japan as a vegetarian, so I made the best veg food guide and a Google Maps link I wish I had before my trip.” A detailed caption mentioned all the food joints from Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.





Take a look at the reel:

The caption reads, “Finding vegetarian food in Japan is actually easy if you research well, but randomly walking into shops can be tricky since many broths use hidden fish stock. I've done the work for you-save this list and skip the stress!”





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In Tokyo, vegetarians have several options to explore. Vegan Ramen UZU is a must-try for its truffle ramen, while AFURI serves a light and refreshing yuzu ramen. At T's Tantan, you can dig into their popular sesame ramen, while Izakaya Masaka is known for its vegan fried “chicken” and gyoza. For something sweet or indulgent, head to AIN SOPH. journey, famous for its fluffy pancakes and burgers.





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Whereas, in Kyoto, vegetarians can check out Gion Soy Milk Ramen Uno Yukiko for its creamy soy milk broth, while Hale serves traditional tofu in a beautiful market setting. Shokaku Noodle has classic noodles along with a vegan ramen option, and Veg Out is a great spot for riverside brunch and tempeh bowls. For pizza lovers, Pizza Strada serves wood-fired pizzas, and it's the best meal the creator had in Japan.





She has also provided food options from Osaka. OKO Takoyaki provides a 100% vegan version of the city's famous snack, while MERCY Vegan Factory is known for its fluffy doughnuts and “egg” sandwiches. At Paprika Shokudo Vegan, you can enjoy Japanese comfort food and curry, while Shogun Burger serves high-quality plant-based burgers. For some delicious dumplings, go straight to Gyozaoh! Dotonbori, located right in the heart of the city.





The post drew reactions from many people in the comments.





Someone asked, “Were any options (veg) gluten free too?”





“Was it without egg as well?” another comment read.





Grateful, a user wrote, “How can I save this very helpful list”





A user stated, “OKO in Osaka is in a league of their own. Or should I say.... Her own.”





Another user commented, “Looking for green dot food in a country whose flag has a red dot!!”





What's your take on this? Have you been to Japan or planning to go?