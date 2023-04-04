Bhindi or lady finger has many lovers, as well as haters. Irrespective of which camp you belong to, you have to admit the uniqueness of this vegetable. Fans of okra will tell you that there's nothing quite like a bowl of masaledar bhindi. It is so easy to cook, retains its taste for long periods and can easily be paired with other veggies. You can make bhindi as a dry preparation or infuse it in curries and gravies. If you're looking for a different way to cook bhindi, we suggest making bhindi kadhi. Two flavourful and 'comfort' components - bhindi and kadhi - come together to make this lip-smacking and nutritious dish.

Bhindi Kadhi is not a complicated dish at all. The recipe is very similar to regular besan-based kadhis. Instead of bhajiyas, paneer or any other veggie, all you have to do is add stir-fried okra pieces to the kadhi. This yummy preparation can be savoured with rice, pooris, parathas and more. The addition of curds (dahi) to the kadhi also gives it a light and refreshing note that is especially welcome in summer. Find out more below:

How To Make Bhindi Kadhi | Quick And Easy Okra Kadhi Recipe

Quick Bhindi Recipes: This okra kadhi is a must-try for lovers of this veggie. Photo Credit: iStock

What you need:

Firstly, you need to clean and dry the bhindi. For this recipe, you can use around 20 okra pieces. Cut off their top and bottom portions as usual and chop each into 2-3 pieces. For the kadhi itself, you will require a base of besan and curds. You need everyday Indian spices for flavouring, including haldi (turmeric powder), red chilli powder, asafoetida, etc. For tempering, you will need ghee, mustard and/or cumin seeds, and dry red chillies.

How to prepare:

Stir-fry the chopped bhindi in oil on medium flame and set aside once the stickiness has disappeared.

Whisk curds, water, turmeric and chilli powder in a bowl.

In a kadhai, start a tadka of cumin and mustard seeds in hot oil. Add chopped ginger, curry leaves, dried red chillies and asafoetida.

Add the besan-dahi mixture to the kadhai, along with sugar and salt to taste.

Stir well to mix the ingredients and bring the kadhi to a boil. Then allow the kadhi to simmer before adding the cooked bhindi pieces.

Simmer for a few minutes more until the kadhi thickens. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

