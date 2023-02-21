Many people consider dal chawal the ultimate comfort food. But there is something equally comforting - if not more - about kadhi chawal. Many types of kadhi are bursting with spices, whose flavour is complemented by a dahi-based gravy. Some kadhis also contain pakoras, which bring in new textures. We can continue an in-depth analysis of the wonders of kadhi, but the truth is simple: it tastes like home. Many states in India have their own style of kadhi, with slight differences in flavours and ingredients. Whether you're a fan of Sindhi Kadhi or Gujarati Kadhi, Maharashtrian Kadhi or Andhra Kadhi, you have experienced the delight of this healthy dish firsthand. Today, we bring you a new way of enjoying kadhi: delicious Urad Dal Kadhi with soft pakoras.

Why you should try Urad Dal Kadhi

Urad Dal is a nutrient-rich lentil that can be prepared in many ways

Unlike other types of Kadhi, Urad Dal Kadhi does not make use of besan (gram flour). Rather, it contains urad dal or split black gram, a lentil with wide-ranging health benefits. Urad dal is rich in fibre, magnesium and potassium. Thus, it helps in reducing the risk of heart disease. It also contains folic acid, calcium and phosphorus. Therefore, consuming urad dal can help you in maintaining healthy bones and blood. It is often recommended to patients with diabetes since it has a low glycemic index. It is also a great source of protein for vegetarians.

Besides being nutritious, urad dal is also extremely versatile. It can be used to make many kinds of dishes and snacks. South Indian cuisine includes many delicacies that make use of urad dal. It is also commonly eaten as a tomato-based dal preparation, scooped up with rotis or parathas. Urad Dal Kadhi, however, is best enjoyed with jeera rice. It is a nutritious, fibre-rich meal that you can cook in less than half an hour (Provided you remember to soak the dal in advance!) Here is how you can make it at home:

How To Make Urad Dal Kadhi

After soaking the dal for sufficient time, remove the water and add it to a mixer along with ginger, garlic and green chillies. Blend the ingredients to form a coarse batter. Heat mustard oil and fry balls out of the dal mixture to make pakoras. Keep a few teaspoons of the batter aside for later use. In a separate bowl, mix dahi, water, sugar and salt to taste to form a lassi-like liquid. Add a bit of the leftover dal batter to thicken the dahi mixture and mix thoroughly. In a kadhai over low flame, make a tadka with curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, garlic, Kashmiri chilli, turmeric powder, chilli powder and asafoetida. Once the tadka is spluttering, add the dahi mixture to the kadhai and stir. Add more water and bring to a boil. Pop the pakoras in and cook for 5 minutes over medium flame. Garnish the urad dal kadhi with fresh coriander and serve with hot jeera rice.

Urad Dal Kadhi is a fresh twist on a classic but is as wholesome as the other kinds. Try it for yourself and let us know how you like it.