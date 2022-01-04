Apart from being rich and flavourful, South Indian meals provide a plethora of options that are sure to tantalise the taste buds. Some of us are ever-ready to dig in fluffy idlis, crispy dosa with hot sambhar. So, it came as no surprise when actress Kalki Koechlin looked happy and radiant while devouring a wholesome South Indian meal. Yes, the actress on Tuesday shared glimpses of her drool-worthy meal on Instagram. She posted a picture wherein we can see her mixing sambar and rice making a morsel out of it.





Kalki Koechlin has explained her feelings in a single word “Happiness” and added the hashtags “eating favourite foods,” “South Indian Meals.”





Take a look:

She also shared a video on Instagram Stories from which we got to know that she isn't alone but enjoying the spread with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. On her platter, we could see white steamed rice with dollops of ghee and a chapati, both surrounded by various bowls filled with different food items including what looked like sambar, rasam, dry potato curry and the one cooked into some gravy among others. We could also spot a sweet dish – semaiya (payasam) as a dessert kept on the plate. Kalki wrote "yummy" as the caption and used the hashtag "South Indian Meals."

Kalki uploaded an Instgram story

If Kalki Koechlin's South Indian delight has left you with a rumbling tummy, no need to worry. We have a list of some hit south Indian recipes that you can cook up at home.

You must be aware of this dish if you like to enjoy South Indian food items. This is a quintessential curry cooked with vegetables and a host of spices. You can pair it with idli, dosa or simply rice, it will taste heavenly.

This is another south Indian delicacy that's eaten with rice. It looks like sambar but doesn't have the same consistency; rather, this one is thin and watery. A lot of tomatoes and spices go into its preparation.

For this, all you need is vermicelli, milk and some dry fruits. Refer to the recipe and try this out today itself.

We can call it the vegetarian version of spicy South Indian style Chicken 65. You just need some spices and cauliflower, potatoes of course to make this.

Tamarind has a major role to play when it comes to South Indian cuisine. So what are you waiting for? Take your taste buds on a tangy and spicy ride with this one.





Let's agree that South Indian food screams indulgence from miles away.









