Aloo-Gobi 65: Give Your Regular Aloo-Gobhi A Tantalising Twist (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Aloo-gobi is one famous sabzi across India.

We give a lip-smacking twist to the regular recipe with Aloo-Gobi 65.

Aloo-Gobi 65 is basically the veg version of popular chicken 65.

What comes to your mind when we mention potato and cauliflower? The most common reply will probably be spicy aloo-gobi ki sabzi. A combination of aloo, gobi and a few spices help you put together a delicious sabzi in just a few minutes. You can pair it dish with your roti, paratha and chawal for any meal you want. In fact, it is one popular dish that has different variations in different parts of the country. While Bengalis whip it up it like a dry sabzi with 'panch-phoron', people in North India prepare a semi-dry curry with spices like ginger, jeera, hing and more. In whatever way you have it - aloo-gobi is soul soothing and versatile to the core.





Adding to the list of aloo-gobi variations, we bring a unique recipe that will help you put together a yummy vegetarian starter in just a few minutes. It is called aloo-gobi 65. Sounds interesting, right?!





How To Make Aloo-Gobi 65 | Aloo-Gobi 65 Recipe:

Aloo-Gobi 65 is basically a vegetarian version of the super spicy chicken 65. For the unversed, chicken 65 is a popular snack item in South Indian cuisine that has left a strong impression on every chicken lover's mind. Spicy fried chicken with masala coated on it, this dish is just irresistible! In fact, it is so popular that the recipe has got different veg versions to satisfy every vegetarian palate.

If you look around, this recipe has different variations in different parts of South India. While people in Kerala add fennel seeds, cumin seeds and a pool of spices to the batter (for frying chicken), the dish in Karnataka is served with a garnishing of grated coconut.





However, we bring a simple version of the dish. In this aloo-gobi 65 recipe, we mixed semi-boiled potatoes and cauliflower with yogurt, garam masala and few other spices and deep-fried with a coating of rice flour and corn flour. All you need to do now is add a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves and dry red chillies and serve the dish hot.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Aloo-Gobi 65.





Try this unique variation of aloo-gobi today and satiate your sinful cravings in the yummiest possible way!







