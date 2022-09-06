Karisma Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. She ruled the screens with her powerful performances in the 90s and is now ruling our hearts with her dedication towards fitness and healthy eating. The actress often shares glimpses from her foodie diaries and keeps her 7.4M followers on Instagram updated with what she's indulging in next. She seems to know how to strike the right balance between eating healthy and indulging in yummy food. Recently, she shared a glimpse of how she started her Monday morning and it was all things healthy!





Karisma took to her Instagram stories to share how she started her morning. In the story, we can see a bowl full of fresh blueberries, plum and chikoo. "Autumn Colours," she wrote in the caption. The colours of the fruits represented the colours of the autumn season, which has just begun. Take a look:

While she strongly believes in eating nutritious food and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the actress doesn't shy away from trying out different cuisines. Earlier, she shared a post in which she could be seen enjoying some scrumptious biryani at a family lunch. In the photo, we could see chicken biryani topped with fried onions and dry fruits. "Back at it. Family Lunch," she wrote in the caption. She also added the sticker 'Food Coma' in her story. Read more about it here.











What do you think about Karisma Kapoor's foodie diaries? Do let us in the comments sections below.