Karisma Kapoor is undeniably one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities out there. She ruled the screen with her sensational dance moves, charisma, and beauty in the '90s and continues to rule our hearts today. The 47-year-old actress effortlessly manages her work-life balance while maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle. If you go through her social media, one thing you can't avoid to notice that the actress is a big time foodie as well. Yes, that's right! Karisma is not the one to give up on good food, not on most days at least! The actress takes to Instagram to give us glimpses of her delicious food dairies. Recently, Karisma shared a snippet of her Monday evening indulgence and it is sure to make you drool. It was a plate of gooey and delectable cheesecake paired with one of Karisma's favorite beverages, coffee. Take a look:

Karisma shared the cheesecake with her friends

(Also read: Karisma Kapoor's Sunday Sweet Tooth Moment Is Too Relatable; See Pics)

The cheesecake looked every bit heavenly and creamy and we can't even imagine how good it must have felt with the rich taste of homemade coffee. Karisma is an ardent coffee lover and her social media is proof of that - from her hilarious post of world coffee day to pairing it with almost every single evening indulgence of hers, a cup of freshly-brewed coffee is the most consistent feature in Karisma's pictures.





That's some way to drive away the Monday blues, isn't it? If that cheesecake has got you drooling, don't you worry, because you can make an easy-peasy cheesecake at home, with this recipe here.