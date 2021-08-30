Popular actress from the 90s, Karisma Kapoor is extremely active on Instagram and her fans love it! With over 6.2 million followers, she is part of the Bollywood elite girl gang that has her sister Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. Karisma Kapoor loves posting about the food she indulges in; recently, we caught her relishing a rasgulla and calls it "simple pleasures". Earlier we saw her enjoying a cheesy pizza for breakfast. And now, we spotted her eating an interesting delicacy.





Karisma Kapoor uploaded an Instagram story of a seafood dish that not many people get to enjoy because of its exquisite nature. She was eating lobsters! The picture had many lobsters placed on a table with each lobster being generously covered in cheese. This image might just be heaven for a seafood lover who loves cheese as cheesy lobster sounds like the best of both worlds! Take a look:

While lobster might not be everyone's cup of tea, we now know that Karisma Kapoor stays true to her foodie nature and enjoys eating everything. The last time we saw the 47-year-old actress on screen was in an online drama web series "Mentalhood". Released in 2020, the show is about mothers and how they manage to deal with life and raising children at the same time. We do love to see Karisma Kapoor every now and then on Instagram, but we hope to see her back on the silver screen again someday! Meanwhile, take a page from Karisma Kapoor's foodie book and try making a yummy lobster dish at home!