Karisma Kapoor's 45th Birthday Cake Reflects Her Love For Berries! (See Pics)

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday in London

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday in London yesterday. The diva who stars in Alt Balaji's new web series, marked her birthday with family and friends and also shared gorgeous pictures of herself from her vacation. Karisma's birthday post on Instagram which shows her posing next to a pool has gone viral and has people questioning how the beauty manages to look age-less at 45. Even as birthday wishes from industry friends and family of the gorgeous Karisma Kapoor flooded the interwebs, she shared pictures of her birthday celebrations, which appeared to be quite low-profile, involving only her closest family and friends, including her sister and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, her mother Babita and her kids Kiaan and Samaira.





Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of her delicious-looking birthday cake, which had a message from her family which read, "Happy Birthday Lolo! Love us!!" (sic) The cake had a lot of strawberries, which seem to be one of Karisma Kapoor's favourite foods. The elder Kapoor sister has often posted pictures of her breakfast meals on Instagram and these have invariably featured an assortment of berries and fruits along with coffee. Karisma shared the picture on her Instagram stories and we couldn't help but notice her love for berries being reflected in the cake as well.





Check out Karisma Kapoor's 45th birthday cake:

Doesn't that look simply scrumptious? Another picture from Karisma's birthday featured the birthday girl herself, along with her kids, her mother and Kareena with son Taimur Ali Khan, who seemed to have enjoyed the cake too:



