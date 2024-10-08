It's that time of year again when festival season is in full swing in India. People are gearing up for one celebration after another. Right now, we're in the midst of Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra, but Karwa Chauth is just around the corner too. This festival celebrated with a lot of love and excitement, is a major one for married women in India. Karwa Chauth falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi (the fourth day after the full moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik. Also known as Karak Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth this year will be celebrated on October 20, 2024. While the festival is most popular in North India, some southern states also observe it, following the Ashwin month as per their regional calendar. Married women fast from sunrise until they spot the moon at night, without food or even a sip of water.





Karwa Chauth 2024: Puja Timings and Moonrise

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 20, 2024! Here's when to perform the Karwa Chauth puja and expect moonrise:

Puja Time: 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM (1 hour, 16 minutes)





Upavasa (Fasting) Time: 06:25 AM to 07:54 PM (13 hours, 29 minutes)





Moonrise: 07:54 PM





Chaturthi Tithi: Begins at 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024, and ends at 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

What Karwa Chauth Means And Why It's Important

Karwa Chauth is rooted in the belief that Goddess Parvati fasted to marry Lord Shiva, and women today follow this tradition to pray for their husband's long life and a strong marriage. The day starts with Sargi, a special thali prepared by the mother-in-law for the daughter-in-law, to be eaten before sunrise. It's packed with goodies like fruits, dry fruits, and vermicelli (seviyan). Throughout the day, women dress up in traditional attire, put on mehndi, and do their makeup before the evening puja. After offering water to the moon, women break their fast by drinking water from their husband's hand and finally enjoying a meal together.

Here Are 5 Recipes To Make For Karwa Chauth:

Here are some delicious recipes to make the day even more special:

Paneer Makhani

Paneer dishes are a must during Indian festivals. This no-onion, no-garlic version of Paneer Makhani made with tomatoes, cashews, and whole spices is a treat. Click for the recipe

Halwa

Halwa is a classic dessert made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and cardamom. It's the perfect dish to break the fast. Click for the recipe

Poori

Crispy pooris made with wheat flour and semolina, rolled out and fried to golden brown perfection. Click for the recipe

Kachori

Kachoris are a festival favourite in Indian households. Try this version made with dal stuffing. Click for the recipe

Aloo Curry

Potatoes are so versatile! You can make dry aloo, dum aloo, or a simple aloo curry for your Karwa Chauth feast. Click for the recipe





Try these out, indulge in the celebrations, and treat yourself. Happy Karwa Chauth 2024!









