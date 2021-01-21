Ker Sangri Recipe: This Sweet-N-Sour Rajasthani Sabzi Is All Things Flavourful And Earthy

Ker sangri is best enjoyed when paired with paratha and white butter.

What comes to your mind when we say Rajasthani cuisine? Dal bati churma and lal maas will probably be the most common answers. But trust us, this royal cuisine goes far beyond dal bati churma. It is rich, flavourful and extensive to the core. And the most interesting fact is every dish in this cuisine has a story behind its origin. While some dishes were the outcome of war-like lifestyle of the Rajputs and the Mewaris, others were created with the minimum ingredients available in the arid region. Hence, you will find a good mix of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes in Rajasthani food culture. Every dish here includes minimum ingredients in the recipe. This helps bring out a unique flavour and aroma in each recipe.





If you explore the vegetarian dishes in Rajasthani cuisine, you will find dominance of two kinds of eating styles - one being the common man's food including spices, herbs, onion, garlic etc and the other is of the Marwari Jains who avoid onion and garlic in their dishes. But what connects both the varieties is the richness of the recipes. One such traditional Rajasthani dish is Ker Sangri (or ker sangri ro saag).





How To Make Rajasthani Ker Sangri:

Ker Sangri is a typical combination of local beans (sangri) and berries (ker). It is a flavourful blend of these two components that brings an earthy flavour on your plate. While fresh ker and sangri are only available during the winters, you will find the dried version of these ingredients in every grocery store year-round.

While the ker sangri ro saag recipe varies from person to person, some common ingredients in this recipe are red chilli and jeera. In this particular recipe, we used yogurt, amchoor, ginger-garlic and some basic spices, along with ker and sangri.





To prepare the dish, you need to soak ker and sangri in yogurt overnight to avoid any bitterness in the recipe. Before cooking, these ingredients need to be boiled and washed properly with water. Then prepare a flavourful masala with ginger, garlic and all the spices and mix well with the boiled ker and sangri.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





You may either pair it with roti or paratha or relish as a side dish with rice and chawal. Enjoy your meal!













