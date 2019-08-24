Keto Essential: Try Making Mascarpone Cheese At Home And Add It To Keto-Friendly Recipes

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: August 24, 2019 14:16 IST
If you are on ketogenic diet, your kitchen pantry must be stocked with various keto-friendly ingredients like butter, avocado, Greek yogurt, eggs etc. However, there's one keto essential that can be used in a plethora of keto-friendly dishes. We're talking about mascarpone cheese. This cheese variant not only tastes incredibly delicious, but is also apt for someone who is following a strict keto diet. This Italian creamy variant goes along well with salads, sandwiches and even with tikkas.
All you've got to do is bring together two basic kitchen ingredients like heavy cream and lime juice and follow few steps to attain fresh mascarpone cheese at home. You can check out the step-by-step instructions in the link given below.
Pro Tip:
The recipe of keto-friendly mascarpone cheese has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'.
Now, that we have shared with you the recipe of a keto essential, try making it at home and get started by adding it in different keto-friendly recipes. Click this link to know more about healthy and delectable keto-friendly recipes.
Happy Cooking!
About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!