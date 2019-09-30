Keto-Friendly Diet: Prepare This Luscious Dish Of Paneer Makhanwala At Home

Keto-Friendly Diet: Paneer Makhanwala

Paneer is one of the most popular foods across culinary preparations in India and there are various reasons for it to be. Be it its versatility, the ease of preparing it or just the easy availability of it, paneer has been a quintessential part of many delish meals. Sandwich, wrap, bhurji, pakoda, cutlet and the evergreen shahi curry, paneer is everywhere to tantalise your taste buds. There are endless meals you can cook at home with paneer, from tikkas for snacks to butter paneer for dinner, you won't be able to resist even one thing.





Paneer curry is one of the most popular main course dishes in the north Indian cuisine and can be made in a number of ways. Shahi paneer, matar paneer, kadhai paneer or palak paneer and one of the most loved butter paneer or paneer makhanwala are some of the most popular ones. One can relish these with the choice of Indian breads like paratha and roti or even rice. What if we tell you that you can make your favourite paneer makhanwala in restaurant style at home? Yes, you read that right!





(Also Read: 11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes)

If you have been looking for a delicious paneer dish to be the highlight of your next party menu, we have got you covered. Here, we have an easy and absolutely irresistible recipe of paneer makhanwala shared by food vlogger Sahil Makhija on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. Paneer makhanwala is rich and rustic gravy in which red onions are sautéed with a host of spices such as ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder and garam masala powder in loads of butter, topped with tomato puree, pan fried paneer chunks and whipping cream. Cooked to perfection, this recipe seems like a perfect dinner party dish that your guests would be swooning over. Just pair it with some steamed rice or paratha and you'll be good to go. Prepare the recipe at home and let us know what you think of this amazing Keto paneer makhanwala recipe!





Watch the recipe video of Keto paneer makhanwala below:















