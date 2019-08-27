High-Protein Diet: 5 Yummy Ways To Eat Raw Paneer Or Cottage Cheese

Raw paneer, unlike fried paneer, also packs less number of calories and fats.

Paneer or cottage cheese is one versatile ingredient that can make any of your dishes a crowd-puller of sorts. This desi staple is recommended by various nutritionists and experts. It is teeming with umpteen health benefits. Cottage cheese is a very good source of calcium; calcium helps strengthen bones and teeth. Paneer made of cow milk is enriched with protein too. A 100 grams serving of cottage cheese contains 11 gm of protein, according to USDA. Cow milk contains the highest amount of casein protein among various kinds of milk. Protein is called the building block of life as it helps build muscles, aid muscle recovery and also facilitate healthy weight management. Protein tends to regulate your cravings by inducing a sense of fullness. If you feel full, you would naturally binge less. Further, it may also help keep those extra kilos at bay.





The best feature about paneer is that you can also tuck into it raw. It is milky, dense and oh-so-delectable. Raw paneer, unlike fried paneer, also packs less number of calories and fats. Did you know that there are umpteen ways in which you can make raw paneer a delish snack to munch into?





Here are some yummy ways in which you can eat raw paneer:

1. Masala Paneer: Take few fresh cubes of raw paneer and sprinkle some chaat masala and a dash of black pepper powder over them. Finish it up with a squeeze of fresh lemon and your snack is ready. You can also mix fresh paneer cubes with oregano and chilli flakes and chomp away the delight.





2. Mix them in salads: Raw paneer can serve as an excellent salad protein for those who are not lactose intolerant. You can sprout your favourite legumes and add few chopped cubes of paneer on top. Don't forget to throw in some chaat masala and tomatoes in the mix. You can also try this spiced paneer, chana and apple salad. This ultimate protein-booster is sure to make your day.





High Protein Diet: Raw paneer can serve as an excellent salad protein

3. In toast and sandwiches: You can sneak raw paneer in your sandwiches, or simply put some crumbled and spiced paneer on top of your morning toast and enjoy your protein-filled breakfast.





High Protein Diet: You can sneak raw paneer in your sandwiches

4. Grated paneer topping: You can use some freshly grated paneer as a pizza topping or you could use it as a garnish for your gravies.





5. Pair it with green chutney and spreads: This is perhaps the easiest way to have raw paneer. Cut some cubes as per the thickness you prefer. Dip the cubes in mint chutney and you are good to go. Not a chutney fan? No problem! You can dunk it in any spread, chutney or condiment of your choice (Think: tomato ketchup, wasabi, mayonnaise, and hummus).











What is the most creative thing you have tried with your cube of fresh paneer? Do let us know in the comments section below!







