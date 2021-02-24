Keto Veg Momos Recipe: Make Low Carb Veg Momos And Indulge Your Heart Out

Momos have become an extremely popular street food item

We love street food, and if we had to pick one street food that has truly caused a revolution of sorts in recent years, it has to be momos. It is hard to imagine that the dumpling snack has only risen to prominence in the last 15 years. For the uninitiated momo is a type of dumpling stuffed with either meat or veggies. According to experts, it originally hails from Tibet, however, it is very much a part of India's street food fare and so naturally it has been reimagined in many ways. We have tried tandoori momos, chocolate momos, soupy momos and whatnot. But have you ever tried keto veg momos?





With this recipe by Jyoti Dalmia, you can make your momos, the low-carb way and indulge guilt-free. It is yummy, easy and so quick to put together. Here's what you would be required to do to make keto veg momos.





How To Make Keto Veg Momos |Keto Veg Momos Recipe:





1. Heat oil in a pan. Add some finely chopped garlic, roast it.

2. Add mixed vegetables (cabbage,, pumpkin, capsicum, French beans) to the pan. You can chop all the vegetables in advance using a chopper or a blender.

3. Add salt and sautee it a bit.

4. Add some vinegar. Do not overcook since you have to maintain the crunch of the vegetables.

5. Add black pepper powder. Mix well for 2-3 minutes and your stuffing is ready. Transfer it into a bowl.

6. For the dough, take a bowl and add desiccated coconut, psyllium husk, salt give it a good mix.

7. Add hot water as required and make a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 15 minutes.

8. Line a tray with parchment paper.

9. Grease your palms, take a portion of the dough, flatten it on your palms.

10. Put a portion of stuffing in the centre and fold the two edges, seal the ends. Place it on the parchment paper. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

11. You cane stem it in a steamer, or use a heavy bottom kadhai. Place a stand in the centre, pour some water in the pan. Let it warm.

12. Place the tray with momos, cover the lid and let it cook for 15 minutes on medium flame. Your momos are done. Serve with hot, chilli chutney and enjoy.

In this video posted on the YouTube Channel 'Magic in My Food' Jyoti also shows the non-keto version of the recipe.

Watch Recipe Video Of Keto Veg Momos Here:















