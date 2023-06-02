India boasts a wide variety of flavourful desserts. Be it crispy jalebis from North India or ghee-laden Mysore pak from the South, there are options galore to choose from. Among this variety, two desserts that enjoy a huge fan following are kheer and phirni. Both of these delights are basically desi versions of rice pudding that are made with milk, sugar, and lots of nuts. Their rich and creamy texture is what makes them so drool-worthy. However, as they both share a similar colour, differentiating them can be a bit challenging. You may have found yourself in situations when you've mistaken kheer for phirni and vice versa. If you're someone who often faces this problem, don't worry, we're here to help you out. Here we will take you through some key differences that set these classic desserts apart. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Key Differences Between Kheer And Phirni:

1. Rice

Rice is a key ingredient in both kheer and phirni. But the type of rice that is used to make these desserts differs greatly. Kheer is typically made using whole grain rice, whereas phirni is made using coarsely ground rice, for which you need to soak the rice for a few hours. The difference in rice grains is what gives them their distinct texture.

2. Cooking Time

There's also a lot of difference in the amount of time required to make these desserts. While both are simmered over low heat, kheer takes longer to cook as it is made using whole rice grains. Phirni, on the other hand, is made using ground rice paste, which makes the cooking process faster.

3. Texture

Since both phirni and kheer require different cooking times, this has a direct impact on their texture. Kheer is known for its thick and luscious texture that it gets from the milk that thickens during the cooking process. Whereas phirni has a creamier texture, which is thick, but not as thick as kheer.

4. Availability

While kheer is easily available in almost all parts of the country, phirni is more of a North Indian Punjabi dessert that is not easily available everywhere. Kheer also has certain different names associated with it, for example, it is known as payasam in South India.

5. Serving Style

Apart from the above-mentioned factors, the serving styles of kheer and phirni are also quite different. Kheer is typically served in bowls topped with different nuts, whereas phirni is served in traditional earthen pots (matkas) that are cooled in the fridge. They are then usually topped with a silver varakh.





So, the next time you find yourself confused about differentiating between kheer and phirni, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.