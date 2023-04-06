There's no doubt that microwave has been an extremely beneficial appliance in our kitchens. It is not only used to heat food but one can cook several cuisines in it. From boiling milk to cooking rice and making grilled chicken, anything can be cooked in this multifunctional gadget. With the innovative design and cutting-edge technology, one can simply multitask and save time. These days, there are many types of microwaves available in the market. As soon as you enter a store to buy a microwave, you will find endless options which vary on the basis of size, features, configurations, colours, etc., which keep upgrading with time. Now, if you're unsure about which microwave to purchase, make sure to look at these factors to get the perfect microwave for your kitchen.





Here're 7 Tips To Buy A Perfect Microwave:

1. Size Of Storage Space

It is crucial to check the size of the space where you want to place it at home. Ensure to measure the dimensions of the place before you head out to shop. You don't want to end up buying a big microwave for a smaller space.

Measure the dimensions of space where you want to keep the microwave. Photo Credit: istock

2. Size Of Microwave

It is the most important factor to consider to buy a microwave. Do check the internal capacity of the microwave to understand if certain utensils will fit in it or not. Also, if you want to use it for baking, ensure there is enough space for the cake to rise. The capacity of microwave can be measured in litres. These can vary from 17L, 23L to 25L.

You can also bake in a conventional microwave. Photo Credit: istock

3. Power Capacity

The functioning of microwave depends on the wattage. If the wattage is higher, it will function better. But it totally depends on what you want to use it for. Is it just heating food for cooking full meals? If you want cook a proper meal, then you should buy a bigger microwave with 700 to 1000 watts or 1000-1500 watts of power.

4. Auto Cook Feature

Some microwaves do not have an auto cook feature, whereas some do have it. An auto cook feature is sensor technology that senses the steam to cook automatically. You don't have to add timer for it, just click on the auto cook function and it will do the task for you.

5. Timer

Timer is a basic feature, and almost all microwaves come with a timer. This function is used to start and end the cooking/heating process. Although the time limit can vary from one model to another.

All microwaves have a timer feature. Photo Credit: istock

6. Colour

Let's not forget the colour of the microwave. There are many colours available in the market, starting from white, grey and black to red. You can choose colour as per your choice and according to the design of your kitchen.





7. Type Of Microwave

What type of microwave are you looking for? Is it for heating food, cooking dishes, grilling or baking? Always reflect on these questions because there are different types of microwaves that have different features for cooking.

Here're Different Kinds Of Microwave In The Market:

1. Solo microwave is mostly used for heating and defrosting food. It is not built for cooking.





2. A grill microwave is used for grilling food like grilled chicken, grilled paneer, etc. and it comes along with gilling plates.





3. A convection microwave is multifunctional, which can be used for heating, cooking, grilling and baking. It comes with a heating element and an internal fan.





4. Countertop microwaves can be placed on any flat surface and are easy to move.





5. Over-the-range microwaves are fixed between the cabinets in order to save counter space.





6. Under counter microwaves can be fixed below the counter space in the drawer area.





These are some basic factors to look at if you plan to buy a microwave. Hope you found it helpful. Share your feedback in the comment section below.