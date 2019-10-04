Kitchen Hacks: How To Crack Open A Walnut, Three Ways

If you do not have a nut-cracker, we have some easy hacks to shell walnuts

We love nuts, we love them even more if they are easy to pick and eat. Most nuts often come with a hard shell covering. This is perhaps one of the reasons why they are so unpopular among kids and people who are not in a mood to put in so much effort to crack open the nut in the first place. One of the hardest nuts to crack is walnut. Walnut also happens to be one of the most easily accessible nuts in our country. It is yummy and oh-so-nutritious. Walnuts are incredible for brain and heart health. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, it is a rich source of alpha-linoleic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid. ALA helps lower 'unhealthy' (LDL) cholesterol levels that help keep arteries healthy and supple. The book further notes that walnuts also contain serotonin, a brain chemical that may help cheer you up and keep depressive thoughts at bay.





Walnut was brought to India by the nomadic tribes of Central Asia, but now it has become a mainstay in Indian dishes, especially our desserts, trail-mix and granola bars. It also makes for an exceptional salad ingredient. Now, why would you not want to add a nut so versatile and nutritious to your diet? If you do not have a nut-cracker, we have some easy hacks to shell walnuts that may be of help:

Hacks: How To Crack A Walnut | How To Open The Shell Of Walnut

1. The door hinge method





This is an adventurous method but mostly fool-proof. Find a door with a good hinge support. Place the walnut between the open door, hinge and the jamb. Now, slowly close the door so the hinge is pressing tightly against the nut. Once you hear the crack sound. Open the door and collect the walnut. With the help of your hand, separate the nutshell and the nut.





2. Hammer blow





Soak some walnuts in hot water for a few hours. This will soften the hard outer-shell. Now, place the walnut on a flat surface. Make sure the pointy end of the walnut is facing up. Take a hammer and carefully strike the walnut, the shell would crack open along the axis. Pull the shell apart. Make sure you do not hurt yourself.





3. With bare hands





Don't have a door or hammer? No problem. Place two walnuts in your hand parallel to each other. Now clasp them tightly so that they press against each other. With this force, you would be able to crack one of the two walnuts.





Try these tricks and let us know how easy or difficult you found them.









