Onions are a staple ingredient in most kitchens, adding texture and flavour to a variety of dishes. Whether you're preparing a savoury gravy, a zesty chutney, or a refreshing salad, onions are an essential part of the recipe. However, onions are also perishable and can spoil quickly if not stored properly. Proper storage is essential for maintaining their freshness and quality for an extended period. Here are some tips and tricks to help you store onions properly and keep them fresh for months.





Here Are Easy Tips To Store Onions So They Last Longer:

Proper Onion Storage:











The first rule of onion storage is to keep them in a clean, dark, and dry place. Storing onions in a dry place with good ventilation is the best way to retain their freshness and increase their shelf life. Never store onions and potatoes together, as this can accelerate spoilage.











The Best Onion Container:











To prevent onions from spoiling, ventilation is necessary, so never store them in a plastic bag. Instead, keep them at room temperature in an open basket, hole-punched in a paper bag, or in a container with ventilation.











Should You Refrigerate Onions?











Refrigeration is not recommended for onions, as the cold and moist environment can cause them to spoil or become mouldy. It is best to store onions in a dry and ventilated place.





Tips for Buying Onions:











When buying onions, look for dry and layered ones. There should be no spots on the outer layer or moisture inside the onion, as this can spoil it. You can gently press the onion to check for freshness.











Storing onions properly is crucial for keeping them fresh and extending their shelf life. By following the tips and tricks outlined in this article, you can store onions correctly and enjoy their unique flavour in your dishes for months to come.









