We can't deny that kitchen appliances have become an essential part of our kitchen. Starting from mixer-grinder, microwave, oven to sandwich makers, everything has proved to be helpful in our day-to-day lives. These are easy to use and reduce the complexities of cooking process. While we all know how to use them correctly, many of us are not well aware of how to clean them. Among the most used appliances is a sandwich maker, but it's so hard to clean it. Many times, the cheese in the sandwich oozes out and sticks to the hot plate, moreover oil and butter make it greasy as well. So, how does one clean a sandwich maker at home? Washing a sandwich maker like other dishes might not sound like a good idea. Here is how you can easily clean it in no time.





How To Prepare Cleaning Solution?

Make a mix from vinegar and water. Photo Credit: istock

Avoid using any chemical spray in your sandwich maker. Instead prepare these easy solutions at home with some basic ingredients found in your kitchen pantry.





1. Make a liquid mixture with 1 tablespoon vinegar and add half cup of water in it. Pour this solution into an empty spray bottle and slowly shake it, so that both the ingredients mix well.





2. Another way to make a mixture at home is by using 2 tablespoons of vinegar and 1 tablespoon baking soda. In case you don't have vinegar, you can use fresh lemon juice. Mix the ingredients and pour it in a spray bottle.





Simple Steps To Clean Sandwich Maker At Home:

1. The first step is to switch on the sandwich maker or toaster. Let it heat for 4-5 minutes, because the heat inside the plates will melt the sticky ingredients. This way you will be able to clean the sandwich maker faster.





2. Next step is to use the cleaning solution. You can use any of the above-mentioned solutions. Make sure to unplug the sandwich maker and spray the solution inside on the hot plates. Now close the lid and let it sit for some time.





3. You will now need a sponge or soft dish scrubber. Gently rub it on the plate and remove the grease and oil. Do this 2-3 times, in case it does not get cleaned in one go. Avoid cleaning it harshly as it may damage the heating plate and the non-stick coating on it.

Use soft sponge to clean the sandwich maker. Photo Credit: istock

4. Once the grease has been removed, take a dry kitchen towel and clean the plates nicely so that no stains remain on it.





5. Now take a dry kitchen towel and dip it in water. Gently clean the hot plate, and again clean it with a dry towel.





6. Leave it open for 1-2 minutes to let it dry completely.





We hope with these tips, cleaning a sandwich maker does not feel like a challenging task for you anymore.